FlyJSim Releases Q4XP

The Q4XP is the result of years of dedication and FlyJSim's famous attention to detail, which has given birth to an entirely new aircraft experience. Featuring in-depth systems simulations, a meticulously detailed 3D model, 4K textures inside and out, a fully custom UNS-1Ew flight management system, and so much more as you take the controls. Feel the power of the PW150A Engines, hear the aircraft come to life, manage your aircraft like a real pilot as you fly this versatile and nimble aircraft to destinations throughout the world.

