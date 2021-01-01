  • FlyJSim Releases Q4XP

    FlyJSim Releases Q4XP

    The Q4XP is the result of years of dedication and FlyJSim's famous attention to detail, which has given birth to an entirely new aircraft experience. Featuring in-depth systems simulations, a meticulously detailed 3D model, 4K textures inside and out, a fully custom UNS-1Ew flight management system, and so much more as you take the controls. Feel the power of the PW150A Engines, hear the aircraft come to life, manage your aircraft like a real pilot as you fly this versatile and nimble aircraft to destinations throughout the world.

    Product Page

