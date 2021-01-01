  • Wings Over Flanders Fields Between Heaven & Hell II v1.17

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 10-31-2021  
    Wings Over Flanders Fields Between Heaven & Hell II v1.17

    We recently released v1.17 update for Wings Over Flanders Fields Between Heaven & Hell II.

    Not bug fixes, but instead only free improvements!

    New clouds, new terrain improvements, new graphics settings revisions to allow good visuals with better fps, and more.

    Please see the web site for full details, and read the change log on the download page to see how the new graphic settings can be used.

    WOFF BH&H II brings you full immersion in the World War One Air War like nothing else. Be absorbed in the desperate fighting over No Mans Land, and beyond. Fight over the most extensive and largest WW1 battlefield ever created in a flight simulator.

    Immerse yourself in one of over 500 historically accurate fighter and bomber squadrons, located in their historically correct locations, with the correct aircraft (over 80 flyable) of the time, anywhere along the Western front during WW1, or defend England from Gotha and Zeppelin raids!

