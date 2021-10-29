Pearl Simulations - AGGN - Ghizo Nusatupe Airstrip for MSFS

Nusatupe Airport is located on the tiny island of Ghizo belonging to the Solomon Islands, a magnificent group of islands in the Pacific. The airport only accomodates regional flights, mostly operated by Solomons Airlines. The most common types of aircraft on the island are the de Havilland DHC-6 Twin Otter and the de Havilland Dash 8 Q100.

During the creation of the airport, we paid attention to very small details such as the building interior, people inside buildings, vegetation, custom runway and taxiway markings. If you like the details, you can can spot a box of mangoes at the store, in case you wish to grab something in the airport shop!

