FlightFX KDPA Nears Completion

Dateline: Chicago, IL: The team at FlightFX has been hard at work on multiple projects as of late. One of which is their rendition of DuPage Airport, located West of downtown Chicago, IL. 90% of all major structures on the field are now completed. Only the tower that presides over the infamous terminal building remains. Once that milestone is completed the team will move on to a decorative stage, where they will accessorize buildings, clean up the ground map, add clutter and name taxiways. From there the project moves into beta before its ready for release.

One thing that really brings a scenery to life is intimate, up close photography. Excellent reference material is essential to creating a true to life rendition of a place that many pilots are already familiar with. Thanks to the team at the DuPage Airport Authority, FFX was able to do just that.

"The amount of support that we received from the Management Staff at KDPA has been nothing short of amazing. The level of airside access has been unprecedented. They literally provided us with an escort for the entire day just to shoot reference photography." said FFX Design Lead Tom Livings.

"We really got to see the parts of an airfield that you never get to see. Walking around on taxiways, looking inside storage hangars, touring the ARFF facility. It was amazing being there and taking it all in. Really, really grateful for that." Said FFX Partner Nick Sdoucos.

FlightFX expects to release the airport in the coming month and will follow up with more firm details regarding price.

"As with our previous release KPWK, KDPA will be available for purchase at Contrails, Orbx, and Flightsim.com store. We are also in talks with two other 3rd party marketplaces to expand our reach. Additionally, many users who have been waiting for our releases to be made available on the MS Marketplace will be happy to know that all FlightFX product will be available there going forward." Said Sdoucos.

