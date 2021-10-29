  • ATC Comm Workshop for Newbies

    by
    zoolander64
    Published on 10-30-2021 10:08 AM  Number of Views: 2  
    0 Comments


    What: ATC Comm Workshop for Newbies
    When: Starting Oct 31st, Sunday (repeating weekly), 9:00a PT / 12:00p ET / 1600 UTC
    Where: TeamSpeak3, connect to ts3.digitalthemepark.com
    Additional Info: www.digitalthemepark.com

    “mic fright”, “brain lock”, “tongue-tied” are all terms you have heard real or virtual pilots describe their first time/attempt using the aircraft’s comm radios. Many of us want to be perceived as being perfect in public. People who are normally very eloquent will freeze up when you put a microphone in front of their mouth. It’s tough to be natural in an unnatural situation, even for professionals.

    Okay…so that last paragraph wasn’t fair and we hope we didn’t scare you away from this post.

    If you want to …ease… into using comms, why not give this workshop a go!

    What if there was a place to learn in a relaxed atmosphere? DigitalThemePark has traditionally been an initial stepping stone for many on the path to PilotEdge and VATSIM (Excellent services and highly recommended!), especially during our weekly Discover and Achievement flights. We have put together a series of workshops that keep it fun, entertaining, and a bit of learning too. Our methods are to help you Understand, Interpret, and Learn.

    Below are a few of the topics we will cover in the upcoming weeks:

    • We want to first work on overcoming “mic fright” that all of us get.
    • Learn the aviation communication language and the importance of brevity.
    • Learn and understand the 5 W’s: Who you are talking to?, Who you are?, Where you are?, What do you want to do?, Who you are talking to?
    • Learn and practice the basic traffic pattern (Non-controlled airports, Controlled airports, Practicing in busy traffic)
    • Learn airspace transitioning and the associated interactions
    • Being comfortable with all of the above and most of all having a good time!


    Heck let’s start with the basics in three easy steps and learn something right now!

    1. The initial contact “You make a request to air traffic control”
    2. The instructions “They give you specific instructions to follow”
    3. The readback “You repeat these instructions to confirm that you understood them correctly”


    Simple right?

    Note: We suggest getting connected before the event in order to make sure your headset fully works, and familiar with TeamSpeak. Download TeamSpeak at www.teamspeak.com, connect to ts3.digitalthemepark.com, and message Zoolander64 or one of the other [STAFF] members as we stay connected 24/7 and usually flying or not far away from our computer.

    ###
    DigitalThemePark is a multi-gaming community of 24,900+ virtual citizens. It provides organization and congregation of gamers through the use of Voice-over IP (TeamSpeak 3) while promoting the interests of gaming, software, and hardware. DigitalThemePark uses dedicated servers "in-the-cloud" for all of its 24/7 dedicated VoIP and Multiplayer services.

    .
    This article was originally published in forum thread: ATC Comm Workshop for Newbies started by zoolander64 View original post
    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. 2021

  • Tag Cloud

    146 professional a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus arrow arrow iii atc boeing boundless canadian xpress carenado cessna cj4 crj dc-6 dc designs dcs dem dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design feelthere flybywire fs2crew fsdg fsx gaya hawaii helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft msfs msfs 2020 neil's tours night3d norway orbx perfect flight piper pmdg roads rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation simworks simworks studios sofly spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad trinidad uk farm strips verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane

  • Recent Forum Activity

    ColR1948

    Flight Tuning Question?

    Thread Starter: ColR1948

    I notice in some aircraft.cfg files the section is missing but the aircraft still flies OK, any idea or reason for this section to be there? Col.

    Last Post By: tgibson_new Today, 11:46 AM Go to last post
    JonBuck

    What is FSX "Steam" all about? Thinking of switching from the disks?

    Thread Starter: JonBuck

    Seriously thinking of switch from FSX (disks) to the Steam Version. Some swear by it while others swear and hate it, so I’m not sure it would be a...

    Last Post By: JonBuck Today, 11:26 AM Go to last post
    peer01

    Connie "Aeronaves de Mexico"

    Thread Starter: peer01

    Arriving at it's Mexican destination after a calm flight from Miami. Please click on the pics to enlarge:

    Last Post By: peer01 Today, 10:57 AM Go to last post
    topogigio777

    Airport Timelapses

    Thread Starter: topogigio777

    First of all: Happy new year!!!! Now, I want to celebrate it with you introducing you to my channel in Youtube: Flight Simulator Videos. During...

    Last Post By: topogigio777 Today, 10:46 AM Go to last post