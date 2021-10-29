Pearl Simulations - X01 Everglades Airpark for MSFS 2020

A little pearl in the heart of the infamous swamp Everglades in Florida, for those who love to enjoy a little general aviation flying. Although the airport is not frequented by any commercial flights it is the place where lots of aviation enthusiasts passed their final checkrides let it be a PPL or just a little IFR. The airport is suitable for night flying as well with a lit runway.

Over 20 very high quality custom models and custom markings make it the ideal add-on for Florida lovers.

