  • Drzewiecki Design - RJAA Tokyo Narita v1.1 Released for MSFS

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 10-29-2021 05:05 PM  Number of Views: 2  
    0 Comments

    Drzewiecki Design - RJAA Tokyo Narita for MSFS

    Changelog v1.1

    • Fixed LOD display for airport vehicles, static aircraft, terminal interiors, and 3D people
    • Fixed wrong start locations on runways
    • Fixed wrong horizontal taxiway signs on taxiways
    • Added missing horizontal taxiway signs
    • Static 747-8F replaced with newer model
    • All jetways made operational and compatible with SU6
    • Fixed jetway display from distance
    • Vegetation fixes
    • 3D people added inside terminals
    • New glass effects an all glass surfaces
    • Interior details added inside Terminal 1
    • Parallax effects added for some shops inside Terminals 1, 2 and 3
    • Photoscenery updated near the new East apron
    • Stands 441-450 and 427-431 updated
    • Stands 610-614 added
    • The no-static version provided
    • Numerous fixes of models and textures

    About Drzewiecki Design - RJAA Tokyo Narita Airport

    RJAA Tokyo Narita MSFS is a highly detailed scenery of RJAA Narita airport in Tokyo, Japan. This product is compatible with Microsoft Flight Simulator. Japan (Japanese: Nippon) is an island country in East Asia located in the northwest Pacific Ocean. It is bordered by the Sea of Japan to the west and extends from the Sea of Okhotsk in the north to the East China Sea and Taiwan in the south. Part of the Pacific Ring of Fire, Japan comprises an archipelago of 6,852 islands covering 377,975 square kilometers (145,937 sq mi); the country's five main islands, from north to south, are Hokkaido, Honshu, Shikoku, Kyushu, and Okinawa. Japan is the eleventh most populous country in the world, as well as one of the most densely populated and urbanized.

    Drzewiecki Design - RJAA Tokyo Narita for MSFS

    Tokyo is the capital and most populous prefecture of Japan. Located at the head of Tokyo Bay, the prefecture forms part of the Kantō region on the central Pacific coast of Japan's main island, Honshu. Tokyo is the political and economic center of the country, as well as the seat of the Emperor of Japan and the national government. The Greater Tokyo Area is the most populous metropolitan area in the world, with more than 37.393 million residents as of 2020. Narita International Airport is an international airport serving the Greater Tokyo Area of Japan. It is located approximately 60 kilometers (37 mi) east of central Tokyo in Narita, Chiba. Narita is the busiest airport in Japan by international passenger and international cargo traffic. In 2018, Narita had 33.4 million international passengers and 2.2 million tonnes of international cargo. In 2018, Narita was also the second-busiest airport in Japan in terms of aircraft movements and the tenth-busiest air freight hub in the world. Its 4,000-meter (13,123 ft) main runway is the longest runway in Japan. Narita serves as the main international hub of Japan Airlines, All Nippon Airways, and Nippon Cargo Airlines, and as a hub for low-cost carriers Jetstar Japan and Peach.

    Drzewiecki Design - RJAA Tokyo Narita for MSFS

    The busiest international routes from Narita are Helsinki (Finnair, JAL), Paris CDG (Air France), Amsterdam (KLM), Rome (Alitalia), Zurich (Swiss), Copenhagen (Scandinavian), London (British Airways), and Frankfurt (JAL). The busiest domestic routes from Narita are Sapporo, Fukuoka, Osaka, and Naha (ANA, JAL, Jetstar, Peach, Spring). There are three air traffic control towers at Narita. The main control tower and one of the ramp control towers stand in the geographical center of the airport, and another ramp tower is directly above Terminal 2. The Museum of Aeronautical Science is located on the south side of Narita Airport and has several aircraft on exhibit, including a NAMC YS-11 and some small piston aircraft.

    Drzewiecki Design - RJAA Tokyo Narita for MSFS

    Features

    • A high-quality model of RJAA Narita airport in Tokyo, featuring the up-to-date version with extensive details throughout the whole airport
    • FPS-friendly design, with epic night textures, dynamic lighting, and PBR materials
    • Performance-friendly interior modeling of terminal buildings, control towers, and hangars, static aircraft, advanced night lighting, custom animations, custom mesh, custom orthophoto, custom animated jetways
    • A perfect addition to the World Update I: Japan

    Drzewiecki Design - RJAA Tokyo Narita for MSFS

    Purchase Drzewiecki Design - RJAA Tokyo Narita for MSFS
    See other Drzewiecki Design scenery for MSFS 2020

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2021

  • Tag Cloud

    146 professional a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus arrow arrow iii atc boeing boundless canadian xpress carenado cessna cj4 crj dc-6 dc designs dcs dem dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design feelthere flybywire fs2crew fsdg fsx gaya hawaii helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft msfs msfs 2020 neil's tours night3d norway orbx perfect flight piper pmdg roads rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation simworks simworks studios sofly spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad trinidad uk farm strips verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane

  • Recent Forum Activity

    HoratioWondersocks

    Landing problems STILL! after seventeen years.

    Thread Starter: HoratioWondersocks

    Hello All I have been flying FS9 for seventeen years now. I am ashamed to say after all this time and Gawd knows how many flights, I still can't...

    Last Post By: MAD1 Today, 06:58 PM Go to last post
    KiloWatt

    What do you usually fly?

    Thread Starter: KiloWatt

    Hi all, I'm curious how other people use the aircraft in the sim. Do you focus on a single type, or do you like to try as many as you can, or...

    Last Post By: jf1450 Today, 06:55 PM Go to last post
    malibudez

    Gps dprt

    Thread Starter: malibudez

    Hi all. I’m having issues with my GPS. After creating my flight plan, and starting the plan, I am at the ramp and all that shows up in my HSI is GPS...

    Last Post By: tiger1962 Today, 05:39 PM Go to last post
    The One and Only

    A Few Favorites from MSFS

    Thread Starter: The One and Only

    New York, New York Seattle, Washington, with the Hype Group Airbus 145 Helicopter overhead.

    Last Post By: The One and Only Today, 04:34 PM Go to last post