Drzewiecki Design - RJAA Tokyo Narita v1.1 Released for MSFS

Changelog v1.1
- Fixed LOD display for airport vehicles, static aircraft, terminal interiors, and 3D people
- Fixed wrong start locations on runways
- Fixed wrong horizontal taxiway signs on taxiways
- Added missing horizontal taxiway signs
- Static 747-8F replaced with newer model
- All jetways made operational and compatible with SU6
- Fixed jetway display from distance
- Vegetation fixes
- 3D people added inside terminals
- New glass effects an all glass surfaces
- Interior details added inside Terminal 1
- Parallax effects added for some shops inside Terminals 1, 2 and 3
- Photoscenery updated near the new East apron
- Stands 441-450 and 427-431 updated
- Stands 610-614 added
- The no-static version provided
- Numerous fixes of models and textures
About Drzewiecki Design - RJAA Tokyo Narita AirportRJAA Tokyo Narita MSFS is a highly detailed scenery of RJAA Narita airport in Tokyo, Japan. This product is compatible with Microsoft Flight Simulator. Japan (Japanese: Nippon) is an island country in East Asia located in the northwest Pacific Ocean. It is bordered by the Sea of Japan to the west and extends from the Sea of Okhotsk in the north to the East China Sea and Taiwan in the south. Part of the Pacific Ring of Fire, Japan comprises an archipelago of 6,852 islands covering 377,975 square kilometers (145,937 sq mi); the country's five main islands, from north to south, are Hokkaido, Honshu, Shikoku, Kyushu, and Okinawa. Japan is the eleventh most populous country in the world, as well as one of the most densely populated and urbanized.
Features
- A high-quality model of RJAA Narita airport in Tokyo, featuring the up-to-date version with extensive details throughout the whole airport
- FPS-friendly design, with epic night textures, dynamic lighting, and PBR materials
- Performance-friendly interior modeling of terminal buildings, control towers, and hangars, static aircraft, advanced night lighting, custom animations, custom mesh, custom orthophoto, custom animated jetways
- A perfect addition to the World Update I: Japan
