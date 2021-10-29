  • SimWorks Studios Announces RV-14 For MSFS 2020

    SimWorks Studios Announces RV-14 For MSFS 2020

    With the Kodiak being closed out next week, it's time we announce our next aircraft project for MSFS: The RV-14!

    The add-on is being developed in close collaboration with Van's Aircraft and will feature both the RV-14 and RV-14A. The interior will be equipped with the G3X Touch, GTN750, GMC305 Autopilot and the ESI500. Sounds have been recorded from the real aircraft and we expect to have her flying in MSFS in November.

    Below are a couple of Work-In-Progress screen shots of the exterior and cockpit of the aircraft, in its current state of development.

