  • Pacific Islands Simulation Previews Incheon Airport MSFS

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 10-29-2021 02:33 PM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    Over on their Facebook page, developer Pacific Islands Simulation have shared some WIP images of their upcoming scenery of Incheon International Airport for MSFS:

    Folks, MSFS Incheon Intl progress work this week includes ortho/sat imagery of the whole airport and surrounding areas. All color corrected and improved from the default ground textures. Coastlines are now more realistic looking due to much improved blending applications. More buildings added to the Incheon island and superimposed grunge-work to the taxiways and runways to mimic tire marks. Feel free to share pictures below.

    Incheon International Airport (RKSI) is the largest airport in South Korea. It is the primary airport serving the Seoul Capital Area and one of the largest and busiest airports in the world. It has been rated by Skytrax as one of the world's best international transit airports.

