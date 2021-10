Just Flight Recruiting Airliner Repainters

Calling all repainters!

It's that time again. Do you enjoy repainting airliners in Microsoft Flight Simulator? Would you like to use your hobby to work with Just Flight and get paid for it? We're looking for more part-time repainters to help our development team with some painting.

If that sounds like your cup of Paintshop, drop us a line at [email protected] with your name and a sample of something you've done - or a link if your repaints are hosted somewhere.

