MSFS Development Update - October 29, 2021

    Development Update - Microsoft Flight Simulator

    Calling real life aircraft experts and peripheral users! We will be hosting a private forum section for closed pre-release testing of Sim Update 7 soon and need your help! This test will not have an open window for sign up through the Xbox Insider Hub as we will be utilizing a closed list of community experts, aircraft experts, and peripheral testers. However, we are looking to add to our closed pool of users.

    SDK Update

    General

    Regarding the fspackagetools.exe bug that appeared on SU6, we published a series of hotfixes on DevSupport. If you are impacted by this issue, you can find help here:

    [UPDATED][FSPACKAGETOOL] Workaround to display debug console - MSFS DevSupport

    Dev Mode

    We improved the Teleport window: it no longer forces the slew mode in developer cam. We also fixed the dev cam switch.

    Scenery Editor

    • We restored the Color Extractor, which had been removed on a previous update, as some users internally needed it again. And we fixed its major crashes.
    • We fixed the gltf textures that were not updated automatically.
    • We fixed the apron resume edition when there is a spline. We also fixed the aprons that were invisible just after their creation.

    Visual Effects Editor

    • We now allow spawning VFXs on SimObjects without setting any node or any contact point. VFX will be attached to the root node of the object.
    • We added a new label for EmitterList to show explicitly that StaticMesh is a possible child.

    Aircraft Editor

    • Cylinder displacement is now correctly converted to cubic inches in the AircraftEditor.

