FlyByWire Releases A32NX v0.7.1 For MSFS 2020

Stable Version 0.7.1: Our latest release provides compatibility with Sim Update 6 among other improvements and fixes.

Please see our latest release notes.

Please note the link above will always link to our most up to date release notes available. Please bookmark for your convenience.

Download using our new installer: https://api.flybywiresim.com/installer

Download directly: FlyByWire Simulations

Our installation guide: Installation Guide - FlyByWire Simulations Documentation

Support Guide: Support Guide - FlyByWire Simulations Documentation

Known Issues and Workarounds: https://docs.flybywiresim.com/fbw-a32nx/support/reported-issues/

Note: Latest Development Version is still recommended. Not Available on MSFS Marketplace.

Source