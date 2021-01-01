FlyTampa Previews Corfu And Athens MSFS

Over on their Facebook page, FlyTampa have released a couple of preview images of their upcoming sceneries of Corfu and Athens for MSFS. Even though both projects are still in beta form, they are already looking quite impressive. As well as MSFS, P3D users will also be able to enjoy the sceneries, with the possibility of an X-Plane version of Corfu in the future. No release date was mentioned in the post, but hopefully we won't have too long to wait.

Corfu International Airport "Ioannis Kapodistrias" or Ioannis Kapodistrias International Airport is a government-owned airport on the Greek island of Corfu at Kerkyra, serving both scheduled and charter flights from European cities. Air traffic peaks during the summer season, between April and October.

Athens International Airport Eleftherios Venizelos, commonly initialised as AIA, is the largest international airport in Greece, serving the city of Athens and region of Attica. It began operation on 28 March 2001 and is the main base of Aegean Airlines, as well as other smaller Greek airlines.

