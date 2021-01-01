  • FlyTampa Previews Corfu And Athens MSFS

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 10-28-2021 01:54 PM  Number of Views: 2  
    0 Comments

    FlyTampa Previews Corfu And Athens MSFS

    Over on their Facebook page, FlyTampa have released a couple of preview images of their upcoming sceneries of Corfu and Athens for MSFS. Even though both projects are still in beta form, they are already looking quite impressive. As well as MSFS, P3D users will also be able to enjoy the sceneries, with the possibility of an X-Plane version of Corfu in the future. No release date was mentioned in the post, but hopefully we won't have too long to wait.

    FlyTampa Previews Corfu And Athens MSFS

    Corfu International Airport "Ioannis Kapodistrias" or Ioannis Kapodistrias International Airport is a government-owned airport on the Greek island of Corfu at Kerkyra, serving both scheduled and charter flights from European cities. Air traffic peaks during the summer season, between April and October.

    Athens International Airport Eleftherios Venizelos, commonly initialised as AIA, is the largest international airport in Greece, serving the city of Athens and region of Attica. It began operation on 28 March 2001 and is the main base of Aegean Airlines, as well as other smaller Greek airlines.

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. Prepar3D,
    4. MSFS,
    5. 2021

  • Tag Cloud

    a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus arrow arrow iii atc boeing boundless boundless simulations canadian xpress carenado cessna cj4 crj dc-6 dc designs dcs dem dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design feelthere flybywire fs2crew fsdg fsx gaya guide hawaii helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft msfs msfs 2020 neil's tours night3d orbx perfect flight piper pmdg roads rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation simworks simworks studios sofly spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad trinidad uk farm strips verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane

  • Recent Forum Activity

    jankees

    Gentle Annie

    Thread Starter: jankees

    jk8943 by JanKees Blom, on Flickr jk8955 by JanKees Blom, on Flickr jk8970 by JanKees Blom, on Flickr jk8976 by JanKees Blom, on Flickr ...

    Last Post By: peer01 Today, 03:09 PM Go to last post
    peer01

    Somewhere in France: summer 1916

    Thread Starter: peer01

    Freeware German Lohner flying boat, the airfield and the surroundings come with the plane. Please click on the pics to enlarge:

    Last Post By: peer01 Today, 03:07 PM Go to last post
    peer01

    C-117 H.T.T. & M. Air Cargo. Cargoing over Hawaii. (FSX)

    Thread Starter: peer01

    Manfred's freeware C-117 with the beautiful H.T.T. & M. livery by John Barner. Everything is freeware in this post. Please click on the pics to...

    Last Post By: peer01 Today, 03:04 PM Go to last post
    Honus

    A350-9/10 and B787-/8/9/10 User Aircraft

    Thread Starter: Honus

    I'm looking to update my aircraft fleet and wanted to get opinions on the various flight models available for the 787's and the A350's. Mr....

    Last Post By: Dwaffler Today, 02:47 PM Go to last post