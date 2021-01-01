  • Taburet - Australia Roads For MSFS 2020

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 10-28-2021  
    0 Comments

    Taburet - Australia Roads For MSFS 2020

    The function of this scenery is to modify the roads with new asphalt textures and to clear misplaced trees on motorways. This scenery consists of repaving of motorways; primary; secondary; trunk; tertiary roads. Exclusion of trees on roads.

    The newly paved roads after installation of this add-on are visible on cockpit mapping instruments and default VFR map. It has been made with MSFS smooth running in mind but will still provide valid VFR information while you fly.

    Coverage: Australia.

    Version 1.5 brings further material improvements (blending; effects; visibility); enhanced sim performance; vastly extended roads visibility shown on default VFR map.

