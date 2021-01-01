  • CR1 Software Announces Ford TriMotor For MSFS and P3D v5

    Years ago, CR1-Software came out with their Ford Trimotor for FSX and eventually expanded to support Prepar3D as well. Today in an exclusive announcement to FlightSim.Com they report working on an all new version that will be for MSFS 2020 and the latest versions of P3D as well.

    "Here are a few shots of the new Ford Trimotor for P3D v5. The new engine is in and you can see the huge difference in detail. We are remastering the original paint schemes to much higher quality, and we will be adding in a special metal filter to the plane. New bump maps and still many other goodies. We will be adding in a new 5AT version with new liveries for it as well as a three prop version."

    "The interiors will be all redone and new details added and upgraded to the new way P3D v5 and MSFS works as well as new crew and passengers. Things will be rearranged in much of the planes for more common sense and historical authenticity. An all new sound set as well as new 3D gauges that will be very different from the old set. Two or three different interiors are planned and they will not be just painted but new interior models as well."

    More information is promised in the future as development progresses. This is no longer just an upgrade to the previous version but a completely new model and changed quite a bit.

    They also have another project in the works that will be coming up after the Ford...

