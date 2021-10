SimSoft - Husavik Airport MSFS 2020

Húsavík Airport scenery for Microsoft Flight Simulator.

Húsavík Airport serves Húsavík, in Iceland. Fly and explore this beautiful region of Iceland with this scenery!

Features

Custom 3D objects

Realistic ground layout

Realistic ground markings

Vehicles, objects and cars

Realistic airport environment

Night lighting

