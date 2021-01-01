Aerosoft - Saint Croix XP

Welcome to Saint Croix, the largest island of the United States Virgin Islands in the Caribbean Sea!
This scenery package for X-Plane 11 features a custom photo-terrain-mesh for the entire island and surrounding islets, with custom overlays (vegetation, road-network and sea-routes with dynamic traffic, autogen buildings) and a highly detailed rendition of the international Henry E. Rohlsen Airport. Renditions of Christiansted and Frederiksted, featuring selected landmarks and including the Seaplane Base, complement the immersive scenery.
Features
- Highly detailed rendition of Henry E. Rohlsen Airport on Saint Croix
- Accurate models of terminals, hangars and other buildings and objects
- Custom ground textures, taxiway signage, static aircraft and vehicles
- Detailed ground markings based on recent airport diagrams and charts
- Realistically sloped terrain profile for the runway and entire airport
- Custom Photo-Terrain-Mesh covering Saint Croix and surrounding islets
- Custom Overlay-Scenery: Vegetation, Road Network and Autogen Buildings
- Renditions of Christiansted and Frederiksted incl. selected landmarks
- Rendition of the Christiansted Seaplane Base incl. selected buildings