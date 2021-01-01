Aerosoft - Saint Croix XP

Welcome to Saint Croix, the largest island of the United States Virgin Islands in the Caribbean Sea!

This scenery package for X-Plane 11 features a custom photo-terrain-mesh for the entire island and surrounding islets, with custom overlays (vegetation, road-network and sea-routes with dynamic traffic, autogen buildings) and a highly detailed rendition of the international Henry E. Rohlsen Airport. Renditions of Christiansted and Frederiksted, featuring selected landmarks and including the Seaplane Base, complement the immersive scenery.

Features

Highly detailed rendition of Henry E. Rohlsen Airport on Saint Croix

Accurate models of terminals, hangars and other buildings and objects

Custom ground textures, taxiway signage, static aircraft and vehicles

Detailed ground markings based on recent airport diagrams and charts

Realistically sloped terrain profile for the runway and entire airport

Custom Photo-Terrain-Mesh covering Saint Croix and surrounding islets

Custom Overlay-Scenery: Vegetation, Road Network and Autogen Buildings

Renditions of Christiansted and Frederiksted incl. selected landmarks

Rendition of the Christiansted Seaplane Base incl. selected buildings

