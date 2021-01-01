  • Aerosoft - Saint Croix XP

    Nels_Anderson
    Aerosoft - Saint Croix XP

    Welcome to Saint Croix, the largest island of the United States Virgin Islands in the Caribbean Sea!

    This scenery package for X-Plane 11 features a custom photo-terrain-mesh for the entire island and surrounding islets, with custom overlays (vegetation, road-network and sea-routes with dynamic traffic, autogen buildings) and a highly detailed rendition of the international Henry E. Rohlsen Airport. Renditions of Christiansted and Frederiksted, featuring selected landmarks and including the Seaplane Base, complement the immersive scenery.

    Features

    • Highly detailed rendition of Henry E. Rohlsen Airport on Saint Croix
    • Accurate models of terminals, hangars and other buildings and objects
    • Custom ground textures, taxiway signage, static aircraft and vehicles
    • Detailed ground markings based on recent airport diagrams and charts
    • Realistically sloped terrain profile for the runway and entire airport
    • Custom Photo-Terrain-Mesh covering Saint Croix and surrounding islets
    • Custom Overlay-Scenery: Vegetation, Road Network and Autogen Buildings
    • Renditions of Christiansted and Frederiksted incl. selected landmarks
    • Rendition of the Christiansted Seaplane Base incl. selected buildings

