Rolling Cumulus - Bush Airstrips Episode 2 MSFS

A collection of eight airfields in the bush country of Guatemala, covering a large area of the Peten Department. Bush pilots will enjoy the diversity of airfields they will have the option of flying to. Included as a bonus and optional bush trip in the mysterious Maya territory by which bush pilots can access all new airstrips. There are five chapters in this series which will discover many bush airfields around the world.

Features

Eight (8) airfields in the Peten Department of Guatemala - Maya country

Bonus: bush trip into Maya territory

Optimized for great visual quality and performance

Purchase Rolling Cumulus - Bush Airstrips Episode 2 MSFS

See other Rolling Cumulus add-ons for MSFS 2020