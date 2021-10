Further "Teaser" Image Of X-Plane 12 From Laminar Research

In recent Facebook page, the team behind X-Plane, Laminar Research, have shown off yet a further teaser image of what we can expect from X-Plane 12.

As what has become a recent trademark, the single image shows some impressive cloud formations, and is quite different to the visuals we have come to expect from X-Plane 11 (even with third party add-ons).

It's still early days, but how do you think the clouds compare to MSFS? Let us know in the comments section below.

Source