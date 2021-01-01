Stairport Sceneries Releases SAM 3.0.7 For X-Plane

SAM 3.0.7 is now available. Due to some important changes please do NOT update through content manager but download the latest version and overwrite the existing files.

Download here

Changelog

New: Added ToLiss A346 support

New: Added Felis B742 support

New: Windows ContentManager now supports manual typing on activation forms

Fix: JARDesign A340 unable to connect to jetways

Fix: Manual library link mode CTD at sim startup when a custom scenery folder that is listed in the scenery_packs.ini is removed

Fix: Clipping animation on FMT_1 VDGS objects

Change/Fix: Jetway external power influence on ground power availability dataref is now a one-shot event, this fixes strange noises that happen on some aircraft

Source