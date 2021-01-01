Stairport Sceneries Releases SAM 3.0.7 For X-Plane

SAM 3.0.7 is now available. Due to some important changes please do NOT update through content manager but download the latest version and overwrite the existing files.
Changelog
- New: Added ToLiss A346 support
- New: Added Felis B742 support
- New: Windows ContentManager now supports manual typing on activation forms
- Fix: JARDesign A340 unable to connect to jetways
- Fix: Manual library link mode CTD at sim startup when a custom scenery folder that is listed in the scenery_packs.ini is removed
- Fix: Clipping animation on FMT_1 VDGS objects
- Change/Fix: Jetway external power influence on ground power availability dataref is now a one-shot event, this fixes strange noises that happen on some aircraft