Pilot's Updates LEAL Alicante Airport For MSFS

Today we have released an update for LEAL - Alicante Airport for MSFS.

This brings it up to v1.1 and it contains the following changes and improvements:

Changed ALS (Approach Lighting System) layout for both runways

ILS fix for RWY 10

Added custom runway edge/end lights

Updated Gates and Stands to reflect current real world layout

Mesh smoothing of taxiways areas

Various mesh changes to prevent Bing Maps imagery bleed-through

Added concrete texturing to match real world departure hold area for both Rwy 10 and RWY 28

Removed various default parked vehicles

Fixed floating buildings

Modification of elevation for various parked vehicles (cars sunk into ground)

Elevation changes to various buildings and structures.

You can find the new version in the download area of your account at our web site to which we link below. Please do take note, that customers of the previous version for Prepar3D still do receive a reduced price when registered and logged into their account at our webshop. But that offer will end soon. Take care!

