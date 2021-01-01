  • IndiaFoxtEcho F-35 Project Delayed

    IndiaFoxtEcho F-35 Project Delayed

    Some not so good news on the F-35 release: we have been working very hard for the past few weeks to achieve a satisfactory level of quality for a release before the end of October - but it is now abundantly clear to us that it will not happen, as the plane is not as good as we'd like.

    We are working on several improvements which, in our opinion, will bring the product to a much better shape. Here are the major things we are working on:

    COCKPIT - The graphics quality of the cockpit was considered unsatisfactory in the latest team review, and we have been working really hard to improve the geometry and texture quality.

    FLIGHT MODEL - While the general performance was OK, we are not happy with sustained turns, approach speeds and response to aggressive manoeuvring. Also, we are improving the engine dynamics.

    AVIONICS - We are introducing a number of improvements to the Primary Control Display so that it will be one step closer to the real deal in terms of graphics and pilot interface (since we are missing the sensors simulation we think it is important that everything else is as good as we can make it).

    We will keep you updated on the progress and will advise on the tentative delivery date once these changes are finalized.

