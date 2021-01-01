Orbx Announces Skiathos For MSFS 2020

Introducing Greece's own Saint Martin - Skiathos for Microsoft Flight Simulator!

From the very talented Matteo Veneziani, we are pleased to announce his next project which is one of Europe's most popular holiday destinations.

As part of the Sporades archipelago in the Aegean Sea, Skiathos is best known for its beaches and vibrant, youth-driven nightlife scene. All the action centres around Skiathos Town, where bars and restaurants spill onto sidewalks and there are open-air, waterfront clubs between the town and the airport.

Named after one of Greece's most influential novelists, Alexandros Papadiamantis Airport is among the most iconic plane spotting locations in Europe, exciting both locals and aviation enthusiasts. As a popular holiday destination, the airport sees an increase in traffic in the summer months from destinations like Newcastle, Leeds Bradford, Edinburgh and Vienna.

The scenery encompasses both the airport in complete detail, as well the as the entire island with custom buildings, hotels and other landmarks that are waiting to be explored. Brand new 50 cm custom aerial imagery has also been used for the airport for an up to date depiction of its layout as well as custom GSE and static aircraft.

Features

Complete airport and island package

Highly detailed rendition of Skiathos Airport

2021 custom aerial imagery for airport

Complete with PBR textures

Meticulous detail landside and airside

Custom GSE & static aircraft

From developer Matteo Veneziani

If you're a P3D user and like the look of Skiathos, why not check out Alex Dickinson's review of Skiathos by 29 Palms, who concluded with the following:

"Well...what can I say, except that this scenery was more like a work of art than an actual piece of simulated scenery. The entire island is simply stunning, and it really made me feel as though I was on the island of Skiathos...complete with all the Greek vibes which go with it."

