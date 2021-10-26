IndiaFoxtEcho Releases v1.2.4 For Long-EZ For MSFS 2020

IndiaFoxTecho announces the release of an updated version 1.2.4 for their Long-EZ aircraft for MSFS 2020. The update includes SU6 compatibility including fixes to the Garmin Aera as well as other fixes.
Changelog Version 1.2.4
Version 1.2.4 – Sim Update 6 compatibility update - October 26th 2021
- Fixed Garmin Aera display (broken after SU6)
- Canopy variable now linked to aircraft variable (should work fine in multiplayer)
- New transponder code (supports all modes and IDENT)
- COM Radio volume can now be changed
- Fixed bug preventing autopilot GPS NAV mode
If you purchased the Long-EZ from the FlightSim.Com Store the update is available for you to download now.