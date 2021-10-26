  • IndiaFoxtEcho Releases v1.2.4 For Long-EZ For MSFS 2020

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 10-26-2021 11:06 AM  Number of Views: 3  
    0 Comments

    IndiaFoxtEcho Updates Long-EZ For MSFS 2020

    IndiaFoxTecho announces the release of an updated version 1.2.4 for their Long-EZ aircraft for MSFS 2020. The update includes SU6 compatibility including fixes to the Garmin Aera as well as other fixes.

    Changelog Version 1.2.4

    Version 1.2.4 – Sim Update 6 compatibility update - October 26th 2021

    • Fixed Garmin Aera display (broken after SU6)
    • Canopy variable now linked to aircraft variable (should work fine in multiplayer)
    • New transponder code (supports all modes and IDENT)
    • COM Radio volume can now be changed
    • Fixed bug preventing autopilot GPS NAV mode

    If you purchased the Long-EZ from the FlightSim.Com Store the update is available for you to download now.

    IndiaFoxtEcho Long-EZ at the FlightSim.Com Store

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2021

  • Tag Cloud

    146 professional a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus arrow arrow iii atc boeing boundless boundless simulations canadian xpress carenado cessna crj dc-6 dc designs dcs dem dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design feelthere flybywire fs2crew fsdg fsx gaya guide hawaii helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft msfs msfs 2020 night3d norway orbx perfect flight piper pmdg roads rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation simworks simworks studios sofly spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad trinidad uk farm strips verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane

  • Recent Forum Activity

    Mac6737

    Do We REALLY Have to Update?

    Thread Starter: Mac6737

    I've been away from home and computer for a week, and returned late last night. I now see on this forum numerous serious complaints about an update...

    Last Post By: Mac6737 Today, 12:25 PM Go to last post
    Bowman Creek

    MSFS 2020 Incredibly Slow Load/Menus/etc. after Latest Update

    Thread Starter: Bowman Creek

    I had been among the fortunate that through all updates before the latest, MSFS 2020 continued to function. However, with the latest update, MSFS...

    Last Post By: cobalt Today, 12:08 PM Go to last post
    c.r36156636

    Live Traffic only spawning GA Aircraft

    Thread Starter: c.r36156636

    Hi all, I'm now to MSFS 2020 and have been trying the Live traffic option out but it's only spawning GA aircraft no airliners even in locations like...

    Last Post By: plainsman Today, 11:56 AM Go to last post
    peer01

    Just a test after 2 years.....

    Thread Starter: peer01

    Last Post By: peer01 Today, 11:24 AM Go to last post