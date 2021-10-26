IndiaFoxtEcho Releases v1.2.4 For Long-EZ For MSFS 2020

IndiaFoxTecho announces the release of an updated version 1.2.4 for their Long-EZ aircraft for MSFS 2020. The update includes SU6 compatibility including fixes to the Garmin Aera as well as other fixes.

Version 1.2.4 – Sim Update 6 compatibility update - October 26th 2021

Fixed Garmin Aera display (broken after SU6)

Canopy variable now linked to aircraft variable (should work fine in multiplayer)

New transponder code (supports all modes and IDENT)

COM Radio volume can now be changed

Fixed bug preventing autopilot GPS NAV mode

If you purchased the Long-EZ from the FlightSim.Com Store the update is available for you to download now.

IndiaFoxtEcho Long-EZ at the FlightSim.Com Store