Review: Aerosoft Airport Oslo ENGM For X-Plane

Airport Oslo Gardermoen ENGM Publisher: Aerosoft Review Author:

Andrew Parish Suggested Price:

$28.99

It was January 9th, 2012, when I stepped off the airstairs onto the tarmac at gate 39 of Oslo's Gardermoen airport, having just arrived there at the start of a work assignment that was due to last three months. Being around nine in the morning, the winter sun had yet to rise, and the temperature was a rather fresh minus 12 degrees Celsius (10.4 degrees Fahrenheit) - positively balmy for the time of year as I was to later discover. I was quite understandably wondering what I had let myself in for!

In the event, the assignment lasted around 9 months and I passed through the airport as a passenger, either arriving or departing, almost 60 times. And so, when the opportunity arose to review Aerosoft's 'Airport Oslo XP' scenery package, I jumped at the chance.

As always, before taking a closer look at the scenery, it was time to understand a little more about the history of the airport to gain some pointers for the sorts of things to be looking out for.

A Brief History

Gardermoen has been the site of a military presence since 1740 when it was first used by the Norwegian Army as a camp. The first flight from there took place in 1912 and Gardermoen became a station for military flights. During the Second World War, the German Luftwaffe developed the site with various hangars and two crossing runways, 02/20 and 11/29, both over 2,000m long. After the war, the Norwegian Air Force took over the airport, and it became the main air station with three fighter and one transport squadron based there.

Passenger traffic to Oslo and the East of Norway was originally served by Fornebu airport just 8 kilometres from the city centre which had opened shortly before the outbreak of World War 2. Multiple expansions to Fornebu over the years saw Gardermoen, otherwise a predominantly military, training and GA airfield, see temporary usage during periods of construction there, however it was in 1972 that charter traffic other than that operated by SAS and Braathens SAFE was moved from Fornebu to Gardermoen due to capacity constraints, and a former hangar was converted into a terminal building on the west side of the airfield.

The whole future of Gardermoen changed in the 1980's. The final expansion to Fornebu, a larger terminal was built in 1983, but it became clear as quickly as 1988 that all international traffic would have to move to Gardermoen although the decision regarding site was a controversial one with two other sites at Hobol and Hurum having been in the running at various points in the decision process. The decision was ratified through parliamentary legislation in August 1992.

Over the next two years, the military presence at the airfield was redeveloped, reducing its area from 120,000 to 41,000 square metres, whilst improving its functionality. A military presence remains at Gardermoen in the form of the Royal Norwegian Air Force's 335-Squadron which operates its three Lockheed C-130 Hercules transport aircraft the military base directly to the north of the current passenger terminal.

Reconstruction of the 'new' main airport commenced in August 1994. The existing 'north-south' runway, having been recently renovated by the Air Force, became what we now know as runway 01L/19R. A parallel runway, 01R/19L, was constructed together with the terminal building and a serving railway in a little over 4 years, and Gardermoen opened in October 1998.

Since its opening (and since my last visit), a new pier stretching north of the east-west terminal building was built to increase capacity and this opened in 2017. The south pier to the south of the west wing of the terminal building was built in 2012 to compensate for the lost terminal capacity during construction, providing gates but no air-bridges for domestic flights. This pier was originally due to be demolished after the new north pier opened but remains to this day supporting an overall airport capacity of 32 million passengers per year.

As always when digging under the covers, there's a rich and varied history to be found, and I'm hoping that some of this will be evident as I look around the airfield. Aerosoft's Oslo Airport scenery was first released in 2017 when X-Plane 11 was in its infancy - indeed, I was offered the option to download a version for X-Plane 10 from the web site. In scenery development terms, it's a bit of a throw-back and it will be interesting to see how it has stood the test of time.