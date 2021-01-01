FlyingIron Dev Update On A-7E Corsair For DCS

Firstly, thank you all for being so patient in waiting for this report. Your continued support & interest in the project gives us more & more motivation to continue making the A-7E the best it can be!

Today I (Dan) will be discussing the Corsair, how development is going and talking through some of the systems that we've been working on. Development has been cracking along at a fantastic pace these past few weeks in particular, with tasks & milestones being ticked off our list almost daily. This is a very exciting time for the Corsair, so there's plenty to talk about.

Before starting I'd also like to put it out there that we are constantly looking to expand our SME team and bring in more experts, so if you or anyone you know has flown or worked on Corsairs, please get in touch with us!

Now, let's start with the flight model!

