Stairport Previews Impressive Stuttgart Ground Textures XP

Over on their Facebook page, Stairport Sceneries have been showing off some of the impressive ground textures found in their upcoming scenery of Stuttgart Airport for X-Plane 11:

Stuttgart Airport is the international airport of Stuttgart, the capital of the German state of Baden-WA1/4rttemberg. It is christened in honor of Stuttgart's former mayor, Manfred Rommel (son of the Field Marshal, and is the sixth busiest airport in Germany with 11,832,634 passengers having passed through its doors in 2018. The airport is an important hub for Eurowings and features flights to several European cities and leisure destinations, as well as a long-haul service to Atlanta Hartsfield Jackson Airport.

Source

Stairport Sceneries Previews Stuttgart Airport For X-Plane 11

Stairport Sceneries Updates Fristian Islands For MSFS