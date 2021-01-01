Aeroplane Heaven Hotfix For MSFS Spitfire Mk1A v1.5

Spitfire Mk1a V1.5 HotFix: A HotFix is now available which resolves the issue of a CTD under certain conditions, since the release of SU6 of the simulator.

The HotFix takes the form of a single file ONLY - the aircraft.cfg

If you already own the Spitfire and are up to date with Service Upgrade V1.5, you can download the file from our web site. Or, if you prefer, you can download the whole package from your usual vendor. Repeat: If you own SU V1.5, you ONLY need this single file.

Just drop it into your existing folder and allow it to overwrite.

