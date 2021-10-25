ToLiss A340-600 Now Available

Available October 25th 2021.

Licensed by Airbus.

Most accurate system functionality for any A340 aircraft in the flight simulation world.

Detailed FMGS

3 independent MCDUs providing real life FMGS programming capability

2 independent autopilots

SID/STAR and airways support in a fully custom FMGS backbone supporting all A424 leg types (Arc, course or heading to intercept, Radius to Fix, Holdings, etc.)

Support for all approach types present in real life A340-600s, including GLS, ILS, LOC backcourse, etc.

Full VNAV guidance with TOC, TOD, Deceleration point, speed limits, fuel prediction, etc.

Altitude and speed constraints as the real aircraft deals with them

upport for Go-Arounds and diversions

Nav Aid autotuning

Pilot item database, such as pilot fixes, pilot navaids etc.

Flight plan saving via the Pilot routes page

Equitime point computation and nearest airports page

Accurate Systems

Fly-by-wire system with reversion between normal law and alternate law 1, alternate law 2 and direct law as per real life logics.

Hydraulic model for flight control actuators computing hydraulic flow through the actuators, the control surface hinge moment, maximum feasible deflection etc. This gives realistic surface floating angles if a control surface is lost due to combinations of hydraulic and computer faults.

Quantitative hydraulic model considering the maximum hydraulic flows of the different pumps as a function of engine speed. This is most noticeable when flying on RAT or with wind milling engines

Quantitative bleed model considering the bleed mass flow for engine start, wing anti-ice air conditioning packs etc.

High fidelity fuel system including inflight CG control by pumping fuel to and from the tail tank, fuel jettison, manual and automatic transfers between the different tanks

Detailled model of each ADIRU including alignment, small pressure sensor differences between the units, switching of sources for PFDs

Fault injection system allowing to trigger over 140 system faults either at a specific point in flight or randomly during a flight phase

Cockpit display system simulating the dependency of the displays on the Display management computers resulting in real life display limitations

ECAM system with over 30 warning and over 200 caution messages including associated ECAM actions.

3D Modelling

Detailed 3D cockpit with animated switches

use gesture system for interaction with push-pull knobs emulating the motion on the knob with the mouse

Detailed cockpit lighting with reading lights, console light, tray table lights etc.

4 class passenger cabin with underfloor lavatories and crew rest

Custom particle effects for engine heat trail, Fuel jettison etc.

Custom landing gear model for bogey touch down.

Usability Features

Situation loading and saving. It is possible to save the flight at any point in time and resume it another day. This can also be used, e.g., to save the position just before approach and practice just the approach many times

Autosaving allows recovering where you left off, should the X-Plane session end unexpectedly

Jumping waypoint-to-waypoint through the cruise phase: Shorten your flight to focus on the more interesting parts as you like

different startup configuration from Cold and Dark to engines running and ready to go

In-screen popup displays or use of x-plane windows for popups

Adjustable Wingflex via a slider in the ISCS

ssibility to turn the screen reflections on and off

Auto-updater by Skunkcraft Included

Tons of Livery available on the forum.

