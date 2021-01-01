Preview: Flightbeam NZAA For MSFS 2020

Preview: Flightbeam NZAA For MSFS 2020 By FilbertFlies

FilbertFlies presents a preview video of Auckland International Airport) (NZAA) for MSFS 2020 by Flightbeam. The video shows a pre-release build of Auckland airport in New Zealand. This airport is in beta at the moment and will be released via www.flightbeam.net and Contrail in the not-too-distant future.

About Flightbeam Studios Auckland Airport

Another kiwi treasure is in progress, in parallel with Wellington. As promised our highly successful NZAA which first went out to P3D is coming soon to MSFS. Rest assured, this is not a port. During the main development phase of NZAA, we branched out a second version of this airport specifically designed for MSFS.

A few things will be different in the MSFS version which leverages the efficiency and visuals of the platform:

Completely custom approach lighting system. Appears only at night.

Custom taxiway lights, with each one modeled with detail.

Highly detailed, hand painted PBR textures for every single object/building.

3D characters in various places

System Specs

i7 8700k processor

32 GB RAM

GeForce GTX 1080Ti

LG UltraWide 25UM58 25-inch Monitor

Thrustmaster T16000.M flight stick

Thrustmaster TFRP T. Flight Rudder Pedals

Honeycomb Bravo Throttle Quadrant

FilbertFlies

Youtube Channel

Discord