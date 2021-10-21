  • FSRealistic Development Update - Camera Effects Added

    FSRealistic

    Since its launch in August 2020, MSFS gained increased popularity among the flight sim community, offering spectacular graphics, decent aircraft selection, and constant improvements. Unfortunately, the flight experience was lacking some crucial elements to make it feel even more realistic.

    With no camera movements support in the SDK, there was no way for the developer community to enhance the experienced realism.

    We are excited to announce a breakthrough! FSRealistic Sounds Pack has been now renamed to FSRealistic Core and will include camera vibration effects and sound effects.

    The Camera Vibrations is our unique temporary solution for camera movements within the current SDK limitations, and the results are awesome! Once MSFS will add an official camera movements support, we will officially release FSRealistic Pro, our full, one-of-a-kind camera and sound effects add-on.

    Let's get things MOVING!

    fsrealistic.com

