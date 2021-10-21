FSNAV - MSFS Next Level: A Practical Guide to the CJ4

If you'd like to improve your knowledge of the CJ4, we have a solution.

A Practical Guide to the CJ4 is the MSFS learning tool to guide you step-by-step from sitting down to a cold-and-dark cockpit to a full flight plan leading to a visual, RNAV or ILS approach.

This 90 page guide takes you through the steps needed to configure the FMS and fly the classic bizjet. Packed with 110 illustrations and multiple detailed MSFS flight examples, this eBook will become a valued reference you'll use over and over again. Here are the topics we cover in the eBook:

We'll start with some familiarization

Cockpit Panels

PFD

MFD

Autopilot Modes

Then we'll get deeper into the details

FMS Configuration and Flight Planning

Flying the CJ4

VNAV Operation

We'll finish with full flight examples

RNAV Flight Example

ILS Flight Example

A Practical Guide to the CJ4 will give you the knowledge and confidence to make this beautiful aircraft one of your favorites to fly.

