DCS Marianas Receives Large Update

Over on their Facebook page, DCS have announced that their Marianas map is going to receive a pretty large update:
DCS: Marianas has received a large update that includes new islands to the north of Saipan. These largely uninhabited, volcanic atolls include:
- Anatahan
- Sarigan
- Guguan
- Alamagan
- Pagan
- Agrihan
- Asuncion
- Maug Islands (North, East and West Islands)
- Farallon de Pajaros
The update also includes breaking waves against shorelines, an improved seabed elevation map, a pair of new unique buildings, and a non-paved airfield on the Pagan island. This is in addition to numerous terrain and road network fixes.