DCS Marianas Receives Large Update

    Over on their Facebook page, DCS have announced that their Marianas map is going to receive a pretty large update:

    DCS: Marianas has received a large update that includes new islands to the north of Saipan. These largely uninhabited, volcanic atolls include:

    • Anatahan
    • Sarigan
    • Guguan
    • Alamagan
    • Pagan
    • Agrihan
    • Asuncion
    • Maug Islands (North, East and West Islands)
    • Farallon de Pajaros

    The update also includes breaking waves against shorelines, an improved seabed elevation map, a pair of new unique buildings, and a non-paved airfield on the Pagan island. This is in addition to numerous terrain and road network fixes.

