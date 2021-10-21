DCS Marianas Receives Large Update

Over on their Facebook page, DCS have announced that their Marianas map is going to receive a pretty large update:

DCS: Marianas has received a large update that includes new islands to the north of Saipan. These largely uninhabited, volcanic atolls include:

Anatahan

Sarigan

Guguan

Alamagan

Pagan

Agrihan

Asuncion

Maug Islands (North, East and West Islands)

Farallon de Pajaros

The update also includes breaking waves against shorelines, an improved seabed elevation map, a pair of new unique buildings, and a non-paved airfield on the Pagan island. This is in addition to numerous terrain and road network fixes.

