  • Canadian Xpress October 2021 Monthly Fly-In - Salem

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 10-23-2021 10:09 AM  Number of Views: 2  
    0 Comments

    Canadian Xpress October 2021 Monthly Fly-In - Salem

    Happy Halloween and welcome to Salem Massachusetts. Famous for the Salem witch trials of the late 1600s. An effect of mass hysteria caused by political and literature rhetoric. Although the trails took place almost 100 years before Halloween was recognized. Salem Mass has month long event celebrating Halloween, as the witch capital of the modern world.

    This month we make 200 nm cross country flight to join in the Halloween events in Salem. Starting at Burlington VT on the shores of Lake Champlain, we cross the Adirondack Mountains to Beverly Mass, a small local airport just north of Salem.

    Traffic and ATC permitting, we'll head out over Salem for a visual tour before landing.

    Canadian Xpress would like to invite all pilots to join us Saturday October 30th, 2021 at 21h00edt (Sunday 01h00z) for our October 2021 Monthly Fly-In where we will fly from Burlington (KBTV) to Beverly (KBVY).

    This is an open invitation to all pilots no matter what your flying experience to attend this Canadian Xpress sponsored event that will be flown on the VATSIM network.

    More information regarding this event including charts and optional add-on scenery can be viewed by visiting the Monthly Fly-In page under Events at https://canadianxpress.ca.

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. 2021

  • Tag Cloud

    146 professional a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus arrow arrow iii atc boeing boundless boundless simulations canadian xpress carenado cessna crj dc-6 dc designs dcs dem dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design feelthere flybywire fs2crew fsdg fsx gaya guide hawaii helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft msfs msfs 2020 neil's tours night3d orbx perfect flight piper pmdg roads rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation simworks simworks studios sofly spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad trinidad uk farm strips verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane

  • Recent Forum Activity

    American B777-223ER

    The Complete Flight: Chicago to Denver

    Thread Starter: American B777-223ER

    The Complete Flight: Chicago to Denver...Twenty Big Ones

    Last Post By: Rupert Today, 11:21 AM Go to last post
    jankees

    P-38 Mon Amy

    Thread Starter: jankees

    jk9133 by JanKees Blom, on Flickr jk9137 by JanKees Blom, on Flickr jk9140 by JanKees Blom, on Flickr jk9143 by JanKees Blom, on Flickr

    Last Post By: Rupert Today, 11:16 AM Go to last post
    LaTrek6

    DVD's will not load

    Thread Starter: LaTrek6

    The program will not load. I keep getting "Data Error Cyclic Redundancy."

    Last Post By: g7rta Today, 08:42 AM Go to last post
    Skywatcher12

    Windows 11

    Thread Starter: Skywatcher12

    It's very early but from what I am finding Win 11 should run old games same as Win 10. Haven't updated myself but checking around the net there...

    Last Post By: hgschnell Today, 07:10 AM Go to last post