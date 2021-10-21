Canadian Xpress October 2021 Monthly Fly-In - Salem

Happy Halloween and welcome to Salem Massachusetts. Famous for the Salem witch trials of the late 1600s. An effect of mass hysteria caused by political and literature rhetoric. Although the trails took place almost 100 years before Halloween was recognized. Salem Mass has month long event celebrating Halloween, as the witch capital of the modern world.

This month we make 200 nm cross country flight to join in the Halloween events in Salem. Starting at Burlington VT on the shores of Lake Champlain, we cross the Adirondack Mountains to Beverly Mass, a small local airport just north of Salem.

Traffic and ATC permitting, we'll head out over Salem for a visual tour before landing.

Canadian Xpress would like to invite all pilots to join us Saturday October 30th, 2021 at 21h00edt (Sunday 01h00z) for our October 2021 Monthly Fly-In where we will fly from Burlington (KBTV) to Beverly (KBVY).

This is an open invitation to all pilots no matter what your flying experience to attend this Canadian Xpress sponsored event that will be flown on the VATSIM network.

More information regarding this event including charts and optional add-on scenery can be viewed by visiting the Monthly Fly-In page under Events at https://canadianxpress.ca.