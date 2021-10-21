  • Aerosoft - DSky - Boa Vista Airport MSFS

    Nels_Anderson
    Aerosoft - DSky - Boa Vista Airport MSFS

    Boa Vista is an island in the Cape Verde archipelago. This archipelago has ten islands including Boa Vista, which is the third largest island.

    The island of Boa Vista is the easternmost of the archipelago. The distance between Boa Vista and Senegal is only 450 km.

    Aristides Pereira International Airport (IATA-Code: BVC, ICAO-Code: GVBA) saw more than 550k of passengers in 2019. It is the second largest in the archipelago with around fifteen airline companies operating.

    Features

    • Accurate and detailed rendition Boa Vista Aristides Pereira International Airport (GVBA)
    • High-resolution buildings and clutter objects PBR
    • Optimized for great performance and visual quality
    • Night lighting on buildings
    • POI on island

