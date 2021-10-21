IndiaFoxtEcho Sim Update 6 - Compatibility Findings

Boy, what a week has been for Flight Simulator! Sim Update 6, new SDK, full trailer for Reno Air Races and the GOTY Edition (with the Superbug coming much earlier than we expected) - AWESOME NEWS.

The most important for us is the new SDK (1.15) that was just released - and now it FINALLY has an updated and comprehensive list of the variables and parameters that will work in the game (as opposed to the previous list that was copy-pasted from FSX...and was incorrect in some cases).

As result, we now have clear instructions on how to do certain things and will be able to provide a more detailed simulation of some systems.

However, as usual, SIM UPDATE 6 has brought a number of changes that may create problems to the existing aircraft. We are currently making detailed test flights on all of our planes and will update them as needed. Here is the current status of our findings so far:

ALL OF OUR AIRCRAFT: AFTER SHUTTING DOWN THE AIRCRAFT, THE EXTERNAL AND INTERNAL MODELS ARE BOTH SHOWN ONE ON TOP OF EACH OTHER - this is a simulator problem - we have reported it to Microsoft.

LONG-EZ (multiple flights): Microsoft made some changes to the Garmin AERA GPS which broke the compatibility with the plane. We have fixed the problem and will release an update soon, with other improvements. Apart from that the plane works fine.

MB-339 (quick test): The smoke effects do not work as intended anymore. This was expected as SU6 contains major changes to the special effects systems. We will rewrite the smoke effects and will update the plane as soon as possible, but it may take a little.

T-45C (quick test): at a glance, the T-45C seems to work fine. In the meantime we made some minor improvements yet to be released... so it may well be that we will update the aircraft in any case.

New Projects

F-35: Good news here...SU6 did not break our STOVL system! Apart from that there is not too much to report here, except from the fact that the clarifications in the SDK will allow us to implement some minor improvements to the avionics.

SU-31: SU6 was supposed to bring some improvements to aerobatic planes... from our quick tests, it seems that the SU-31 works a little better. We'll do more test in the next few days.

M-346: No impact for the moment.

Let us know if you find anything strange in our planes after SU6!

Source