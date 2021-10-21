MSFS October 21st, 2021 Development Update

We would like to take a moment to say a big "THANK YOU'"to the community.

Firstly, to those who choose to help with our pre-release testing efforts. We received great feedback from the Sim Update 6 Flight and are looking forward to the Reno flight that starts tomorrow. If you haven't signed up yet, click here to learn more. And of course, to everyone who participates in the forums, Discord, Reddit, and more: Thank you for being a part of the community! New information has also been shared on our upcoming Reno Air Races DLC, coming November 18th.

Of course, this week we announced our upcoming Game of the Year Edition, which includes new aircraft, airports, missions, features, and photogrammetry cities all free for existing users coming this November 18th.

More news has been shared on our recent Live Dev Q&A, which you can find in the Twitch section of today's update. Happy flying!

SDK Update

General

Sim Update 6 is live! We found issues in the Project Editor that are already fixed for the next update. Below is some information about the issues:

"Remove Package" & "Remove Asset Group" don't do anything. You will have to edit your Project and/or Package definition XMLs manually to remove entries.



If you use the "Export for Community" function, a "MarketplaceData" folder will be mistakenly created in your package which will causes the validation to fail. As an easy workaround, build you package through the "Build package" button of the Project Editor and zip it manually if required.



We received reports regarding the fspackagetool not providing feedback anymore upon running. The issue has been identified on our side.

All those issues are fixed on the next update.

Dev Mode

We fixed an issue with the "Display Collisions" tool which didn't display the names correctly.

Scenery Editor

We fixed a crash on the Object selector that could happen after building the package.



We fixed the floating taxipoints.



We now prevent taxipath type changes to or from parking type.



We fixed the search filters that no longer worked.

Visual Effects Editor

We added a StaticMesh node.



We made major improvements to the Bezier Curve UX/UI.



We fixed the duplication of VFX template references when opening effects for edition multiple times.

Source