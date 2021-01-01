Laminar Research Offers Another X-Plane 12 Tease

Looks like the guys at Laminar Research are teasing us again...

In a recent Facebook post, Laminar Research, the team behind X-Plane, have provided yet another preview image of what we can expect to see in X-Plane 12. As you can see from the single screen shot, the water effects look incredibly impressive, as does the new Airbus and volumetric clouds. So far there is no mention of when X-Plane 12 will be released, but if the recent screen shots are anything to go by, it certainly looks well worth waiting for.

Source