  • Laminar Research Offers Another X-Plane 12 Tease

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 10-21-2021 05:16 PM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    Looks like the guys at Laminar Research are teasing us again...

    Laminar Research Offers Another X-Plane 12 Tease

    In a recent Facebook post, Laminar Research, the team behind X-Plane, have provided yet another preview image of what we can expect to see in X-Plane 12. As you can see from the single screen shot, the water effects look incredibly impressive, as does the new Airbus and volumetric clouds. So far there is no mention of when X-Plane 12 will be released, but if the recent screen shots are anything to go by, it certainly looks well worth waiting for.

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. X-Plane,
    3. HN,
    4. 2021

  • Tag Cloud

    146 professional a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus arrow arrow iii atc boeing boundless boundless simulations canadian xpress carenado cessna crj dc-6 dc designs dcs dem dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design feelthere flybywire fs2crew fsdg fsx gaya guide hawaii helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft msfs msfs 2020 neil's tours night3d orbx perfect flight piper pmdg roads rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation simworks simworks studios sofly spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad trinidad uk farm strips verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane

  • Recent Forum Activity

    plainsman

    New Where did you fly today

    Thread Starter: plainsman

    The original thread had lots of interest, but is getting too large. A short flight from Phillipsburg, Kansas to Holdrege, Nebraska. You fly over...

    Last Post By: DLR_41 Today, 06:00 PM Go to last post
    Skywatcher12

    Windows 11

    Thread Starter: Skywatcher12

    It's very early but from what I am finding Win 11 should run old games same as Win 10. Haven't updated myself but checking around the net there...

    Last Post By: BobSeaman Today, 05:47 PM Go to last post
    skip d

    Rcb_gpws5

    Thread Starter: skip d

    Hello to all and help please. I have tried and tried to get the above to work in P3dv5.1 with no luck. I have replaced the known dsd_fsx_xml_SOUND3...

    Last Post By: Rupert Today, 12:52 PM Go to last post
    mounty

    P3D and ORBX

    Thread Starter: mounty

    Hi, I am a recent newbie to P3D and ORBX and have got to a place where I am not sure if I downloaded the ORBX products the correct way. I...

    Last Post By: Rupert Today, 12:38 PM Go to last post