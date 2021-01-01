Aerosoft - Airport Komodo for MSFS

Aerosoft Komodo Labuan Bajo Airport, located in the north-western part of the Indonesian island Flores, was created utilising the latest technologies of the Microsoft Flight Simulator platform. It includes a highly detailed airport with its modern terminal facilities and a surrounding autogen-style scenery for custom local-style buildings. It is just a short hop away from the islands of Bali and Lombok, two other popular holiday destinations in Indonesia.

The airport has undergone several transformations during the past years, including the all-new modern terminal facilities and a new southern taxiway. The location and the approach offer a very scenic and beautiful setting hard to find in most other places of the world.

Komodo is a growing tourist destination with new hotels and resorts popping up constantly. It is probably most famous for being the natural habitat of the world's largest lizard: the Komodo dragon.

Features

Detailed airport area and buildings based on an aerial image from mid-2019

Detailed ground pavements/markings

High-resolution PBR materials and textures

Dynamic night-lighting

Custom local-style surrounding buildings

Animated passengers in the terminal

Optimized for performance

Purchase Aerosoft - Airport Komodo for MSFS