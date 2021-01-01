  • Aerosoft - Airport Komodo for MSFS

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 10-21-2021 05:02 PM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    Aerosoft - Airport Komodo for MSFS

    Aerosoft Komodo Labuan Bajo Airport, located in the north-western part of the Indonesian island Flores, was created utilising the latest technologies of the Microsoft Flight Simulator platform. It includes a highly detailed airport with its modern terminal facilities and a surrounding autogen-style scenery for custom local-style buildings. It is just a short hop away from the islands of Bali and Lombok, two other popular holiday destinations in Indonesia.

    The airport has undergone several transformations during the past years, including the all-new modern terminal facilities and a new southern taxiway. The location and the approach offer a very scenic and beautiful setting hard to find in most other places of the world.

    Komodo is a growing tourist destination with new hotels and resorts popping up constantly. It is probably most famous for being the natural habitat of the world's largest lizard: the Komodo dragon.

    Features

    • Detailed airport area and buildings based on an aerial image from mid-2019
    • Detailed ground pavements/markings
    • High-resolution PBR materials and textures
    • Dynamic night-lighting
    • Custom local-style surrounding buildings
    • Animated passengers in the terminal
    • Optimized for performance

    Purchase Aerosoft - Airport Komodo for MSFS

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2021

  • Tag Cloud

    146 professional a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus arrow arrow iii atc boeing boundless boundless simulations canadian xpress carenado cessna crj dc-6 dc designs dcs dem dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design feelthere flybywire fs2crew fsdg fsx gaya guide hawaii helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft msfs msfs 2020 neil's tours night3d orbx perfect flight piper pmdg roads rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation simworks simworks studios sofly spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad trinidad uk farm strips verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane

  • Recent Forum Activity

    plainsman

    New Where did you fly today

    Thread Starter: plainsman

    The original thread had lots of interest, but is getting too large. A short flight from Phillipsburg, Kansas to Holdrege, Nebraska. You fly over...

    Last Post By: DLR_41 Today, 06:00 PM Go to last post
    Skywatcher12

    Windows 11

    Thread Starter: Skywatcher12

    It's very early but from what I am finding Win 11 should run old games same as Win 10. Haven't updated myself but checking around the net there...

    Last Post By: BobSeaman Today, 05:47 PM Go to last post
    skip d

    Rcb_gpws5

    Thread Starter: skip d

    Hello to all and help please. I have tried and tried to get the above to work in P3dv5.1 with no luck. I have replaced the known dsd_fsx_xml_SOUND3...

    Last Post By: Rupert Today, 12:52 PM Go to last post
    mounty

    P3D and ORBX

    Thread Starter: mounty

    Hi, I am a recent newbie to P3D and ORBX and have got to a place where I am not sure if I downloaded the ORBX products the correct way. I...

    Last Post By: Rupert Today, 12:38 PM Go to last post