  • MSFS - Reno Air Races Trailer

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 10-21-2021 04:17 PM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    MSFS - Reno Air Races

    Coming soon! The Microsoft Flight Simulator team worked closely with the Reno Air Racing Association to develop highly authentic recreations of the world's most famous racing aircraft.

    The Reno Air Races: Expansion Pack is your introduction to the world's fastest motorsport. It includes the exhilarating online multiplayer racing experience along with four highly detailed starter aircraft: a T-6 Texan, a P-51 Mustang, an Aero L-39 Albatros, and an Aviat Pitts Special S1S.

    MSFS - Reno Air Races

    MSFS - Reno Air Races

    MSFS - Reno Air Races

    The Reno Air Races: Full Collection offers 40 officially licensed aircraft, including many famous "Gold" champions like Miss America, Voodoo, Baron's Revenge, and many of the other top racers. All these amazing aircraft and the full online racing experience are included.,/p>

    The Expansion Pack and Full collection will be available for purchase in the Microsoft Flight Simulator marketplace on November 18. The sky is calling!

    Official Web Site

