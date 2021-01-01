MSFS - Reno Air Races Trailer

Coming soon! The Microsoft Flight Simulator team worked closely with the Reno Air Racing Association to develop highly authentic recreations of the world's most famous racing aircraft.

The Reno Air Races: Expansion Pack is your introduction to the world's fastest motorsport. It includes the exhilarating online multiplayer racing experience along with four highly detailed starter aircraft: a T-6 Texan, a P-51 Mustang, an Aero L-39 Albatros, and an Aviat Pitts Special S1S.

The Reno Air Races: Full Collection offers 40 officially licensed aircraft, including many famous "Gold" champions like Miss America, Voodoo, Baron's Revenge, and many of the other top racers. All these amazing aircraft and the full online racing experience are included.,/p>

The Expansion Pack and Full collection will be available for purchase in the Microsoft Flight Simulator marketplace on November 18. The sky is calling!

