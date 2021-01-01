  • Taburet - North Korea / South Korea Roads 1.5 MSFS

    Nels_Anderson
    Taburet - North Korea / South Korea Roads 1.5 MSFS

    The function of this scenery is to modify the roads with new asphalt textures to make them more visible and to clear misplaced trees on all roads inside the area covered by this add-on. The following class roads have been repaved: motorways; primary; secondary; trunk and tertiary roads.

    The newly paved roads after installation of this add-on are visible on cockpits mapping instruments and default VFR map. It has been made with MSFS smooth running in mind but will still provide valid VFR information while you fly.

    The main object of this add-on is to repave the roads mentioned above to make them more visible when you fly and to trace the repaved roads into VFR cockpit map instruments and default VFR map.

    Coverage: North Korea and South Korea.

    Version 1.5 brings further material improvements (blending, effects, visibility); enhanced sim performance; vastly extended roads visiblity showed on default VFR map.

