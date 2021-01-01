REX Weather Force Technical Update 1.7 Released

We are pleased to announce the release of: REX Weather Force – Technical Update 1.7.

Changelog

FIXED – Compatibility with the latest version of Microsoft’s Flight Simulator 1.20.6.0

IMPROVED – General overall weather injection performance

