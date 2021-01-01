  • MSFS 2020 - Announcing the Game of the Year Edition

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 10-21-2021 11:03 AM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    MSFS 2020 - Announcing the Game of the Year Edition

    Coming November 18! We are thrilled to announce the Microsoft Flight Simulator Game of the Year Edition as a "thank you" to our fans who have made the sim such a phenomenon. The Game of the Year Edition is enhanced with 5 brand new aircraft and 8 additional handcrafted airports along with new missions, tutorials, features, photogrammetry cities, and includes all of the content updates released since launch in 2020.

    This update is FREE to all existing Microsoft Flight Simulator players. The sky is calling!

    Official web site

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2021

  • Tag Cloud

