A Guide to Flight Simulator: Extended Edition v1.30 Released

A Guide to Flight Simulator: Extended Edition v1.30 and In-Sim Toolbar

We're pleased to announce the immediate release of A Guide to Flight Simulator: Extended Edition version 1.30.

This brand new version of the guide includes everything you'll need to know about Sim Update 6. From the new visual options to the massive changelog full of in-sim improvements.

In addition, we have also created a detailed tutorial on how to fly the Junkers JU-52. This classic aircraft is very fun to fly but can appear overwhelming at first. In our tutorial, we'll take you on a journey from Stuttgart to Zurich, and help you get to grips with the German aircraft.

Perhaps the most exciting aspect of this update is our brand new in-sim toolbar utility. The new in-sim toolbar allows you to access the guide directly within the simulator. No more requirements to have an external device or reader, as you can view all 430 pages within the simulator.

The in-sim guide is compatible with the latest version of Microsoft Flight Simulator and also suitable for users with VR headsets. You can use the built-in keyboard to search for whatever you may need, whilst using the highlight tool to find exactly what you want.

Our in-sim guide is free of charge to all customers of A Guide to Flight Simulator: Extended Edition.

In-Sim Guide Features

Read the guide directly from within the simulator. Simply open the guide using the in-sim toolbar. No performance impact.

Use the search function to find exactly what you need

Preview pages offer a quick overview across the hundreds of included page

Compatible with VR displays and the built-in keyboard makes finding information even easier

PDF editions are also included for use on external devices

Note: FlightSim.Com Store customers simply need to download the product again from your account to get this latest version.

