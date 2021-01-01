  • FlightBeam Studios NZAA MSFS On Approach

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 10-20-2021 01:03 PM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    FlightBeam Studios NZAA MSFS On Approach

    With MSFS Sim Update 6 now available and some key issues fixed, NZAA is quickly approaching finals. We're launching our small beta program this week. If you're interesting in taking part, please head over to the application page to read the requirements before applying.

    As we mentioned in a previous blog post, NZAA branched out many months ago in order to produce native, high quality product for each intended simulator. Our P3D version was our best selling product ever, and generated a massive amount of positive feedback.

    A few things will be different in the MSFS version which leverages the efficiency and visuals of the platform:

    • Completely custom approach lighting system. Appears only at night.
    • Custom taxiway lights, with each one modeled with detail.
    • Highly detailed, hand painted PBR textures for every single object/building.
    • 3D characters in various places
    • and more!

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2021

  • Tag Cloud

    146 professional a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus arrow arrow iii atc boeing boundless boundless simulations canadian xpress carenado cessna crj dc-6 dc designs dcs dem dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design feelthere flybywire fs2crew fsdg fsx gaya guide hawaii helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft msfs msfs 2020 neil's tours night3d orbx perfect flight piper pmdg roads rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation simworks studios sofly spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad topskills trinidad uk farm strips verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane

  • Recent Forum Activity

    Skywatcher12

    Windows 11

    Thread Starter: Skywatcher12

    It's very early but from what I am finding Win 11 should run old games same as Win 10. Haven't updated myself but checking around the net there...

    Last Post By: Skywatcher12 Today, 01:38 PM Go to last post
    oneleg

    Is reverse thrust used while in flight?

    Thread Starter: oneleg

    I'm playing the MSFS scenario where you practice landing by entering an arrival destination without a departure destination. MSFS opens the game at...

    Last Post By: oneleg Today, 01:10 PM Go to last post
    Hossfly68

    How to reset rewards?

    Thread Starter: Hossfly68

    Mine haven't been showing for a while and I just recently did a full reinstall, or so I thought, and I still don't have any showing. Logbook seems...

    Last Post By: f16jockey_2 Today, 12:07 PM Go to last post
    American B777-223ER

    The Complete Flight: Chicago to Denver

    Thread Starter: American B777-223ER

    The Complete Flight: Chicago to Denver...Twenty Big Ones

    Last Post By: Rupert Today, 11:48 AM Go to last post