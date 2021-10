Aeroplane Heaven Announces Spitfire Mk1A Service Upgrade 1.5

For those who may not know, there is now an upgrade available. Just download and replace your existing package.

As a side note, with the release of MSFS SU6, we see there are further changes to some of the coding which could affect the Spitfire. In which case if we need to we will release a further Service Upgrade.

Source