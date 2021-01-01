DCS Explains Multi-Thread Support Engine

Our CPU multi-threading support started in 2019 when we decided to implement several new approaches in EDGE 2.7. This was required to increase performance as rendering demands have changed due to virtual reality, more detailed maps, greater object detail, etc. We devised a solution to render a frame in a multithreaded manner with automatic workload synchronisation.

By the end of 2020, we were confident that we are at least half way there with a fully ready Render Graph and the required applied programming. At the end of Q3 2021 we accomplished:

Graphic backend

EDM models

Human models

Atmosphere

Water and sea

Terrain engine

Special effects, particles system

Night lights for terrains

Scenes

Cockpits

Mirrors

Indication

GUI

Post-effects

Cascade shadows

What remains to be done includes:

Flat shadows

Dynamic lights

Radars

Propellers and similar effects

Clouds

VR support

In parallel to this massive work and upcoming modules, we continue to implement support of the Vulkan API. We have completed most of the work for a first delivery and made changes to our internal applied graphics API that can "shield out" the Vulkan code whilst in early testing. This render code supports both DirectX and the Vulkan API as different DCS World branches.

