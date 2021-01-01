  • MSFS 2020 Sim Update VI Released

    MSFS 2020 Sim Update VI Released

    Release Notes 1.20.6.0

    To celebrate the launch of Windows 11, Microsoft Flight Simulator is lighting up some of the world's most famous points of interest in Windows 11 colors! There is also a free livery for the EXTRA 330LT.

    Stability

    • Several crashes have been fixed across the title
    • More optimization work has been performed including performance issue with Real-time AirTraffic after a long period of time
    • Improvements of the installation logic for outdated / missing packages

    Navigation

    • New AIRAC cycle 2110 is now available
    • Improvements on offset localizer/LDA approaches for the Navdata
    • Updated the in-sim Magnetic Variation model
    • Fixed ATC announcing a DME Arc approach with 10 times the radius
    • Separated different airways with the same name in the Navdata
    • Fixed cases of corruption in Title and Descr fields in flight plans

    Weather

    • Activated gust tweaking in custom weather settings
    • Ambient pressure is now smoothly calculated across the entire air column
    • Improved ATIS Cloud layer reporting

    VR

    • Fixed aliased menus and ingame panels
    • Fixed some lighting issues in VR
    • Fixed wrong camera initial rotation in some cockpit
    • Fixed "dot" cursor when using the mouse
    • Fixed mouse cursor depth when hovering the toolbar
    • Improved general stability in VR mode

    Activity

    • Fixed Friends status as offline friends were still marked as online
    • Better handling of edge cases when loading save files
    • Fixed Balkan bushtrip which could not be completed due to missing airport
    • Fixed conversion error in POH takeoff speeds in the Flight assistant panel
    • Fixed issue where the altitude displayed on the nameplates was incorrect
    • Fixed VFRMap icons disappearing during bushtrips
    • Fixed bug causing the female voice to be heard instead of MALE voice in the Deadstick Landing tutorial
    • Fixed ICAOs on main path disappearing from the VFR map after resizing it

    Planes

    General:

    • Fixed a bug that prevented Live/AI aircrafts lights from showing
    • Reduced the effect of clouds water density on air density (source of drag when flying through clouds) by a factor of 10x
    • Altimeter reading should now properly coincide mathematically with atmosphere ambient pressure
    • Fixed physical altimeters so they can now display different values
    • Fixed UseTemplateValue put inside an Action for custom checklists
    • Corrected issue that would cause trim keys to start repeating instantly when held down
    • Fixed shared large cameras for hangar sequences so they no longer display the ground only
    • Analogic external HUD now supports negative altitude values as the interior instruments
    • Reworked gear advisory audio warning system for floating planes
    • Improved water rudder and water handling at low speeds. Plane now turns into the wind
    • Increased aerobatic max rotation speed and acceleration which improves aerobatic handling
    • Improved auto rudder assistance crosswind cancellation to make it smooth over 0 to 500ft, instead of brutal on/off on takeoff
    • Improved pfactor for tail dragger airplanes
    • Improved free full castering for tail dragger airplanes
    • Removed backward limitation for flap lift center displacement. (Effect on lift center and Cm)
    • Added system to precisely define lift center motion across ranges of AOA
    • Fixed a bug with the spoiler/speedbrake lever animation not being in the correct position when using an external device to control it
    • Fixed a bug with external devices AP keys not doing exactly what they should on some aircraft
    • Fixed some camera issues with aerobatics: Inverted flight camera transition between normal & inverted flight and fast rolls behavior in 3rd person view
    • Fixed issue where Waypoint generated on WorldMap were not flown along by the Autopilot
    • Fixed existing flyback issue on KLCT KBVT flight
    • Reference QNH can now be changed during flight
    • Autopilot will no longer automatically transition to altitude capture when in avionics managed mode
    • Fixed corrupted VFR & PFD 2D Terrain in some cases
    • Corrected an issue that would cause the trim keys to behave incorrectly when used on a plane which has a trim switch but no trim wheel
    • Fixed the altimeter not displaying the correct altitude at the start of a flight (especially in some missions)
    • Made reverse flight transition smoother so that one can take 90A_ turns or a bit more than 90° without weird roll transitions
    • Connected all the transponders from the base sim to the new transponder IDENT simvar
    • Added a link an Ident and a type to the radio frequency. Ident is ICAO code. Type is one of the following: ATIS,UNI, CTAF, GND, TWR, CLR, APPR, DEP, FSS, AWS, Blank
    • Fixed custom airports are displayed twice on navigation instruments

    More...

