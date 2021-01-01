MSFS 2020 Sim Update VI Released

Release Notes 1.20.6.0

To celebrate the launch of Windows 11, Microsoft Flight Simulator is lighting up some of the world's most famous points of interest in Windows 11 colors! There is also a free livery for the EXTRA 330LT.

Stability

Several crashes have been fixed across the title

More optimization work has been performed including performance issue with Real-time AirTraffic after a long period of time

Improvements of the installation logic for outdated / missing packages

Navigation

New AIRAC cycle 2110 is now available

Improvements on offset localizer/LDA approaches for the Navdata

Updated the in-sim Magnetic Variation model

Fixed ATC announcing a DME Arc approach with 10 times the radius

Separated different airways with the same name in the Navdata

Fixed cases of corruption in Title and Descr fields in flight plans

Weather

Activated gust tweaking in custom weather settings

Ambient pressure is now smoothly calculated across the entire air column

Improved ATIS Cloud layer reporting

VR

Fixed aliased menus and ingame panels

Fixed some lighting issues in VR

Fixed wrong camera initial rotation in some cockpit

Fixed "dot" cursor when using the mouse

Fixed mouse cursor depth when hovering the toolbar

Improved general stability in VR mode

Activity

Fixed Friends status as offline friends were still marked as online

Better handling of edge cases when loading save files

Fixed Balkan bushtrip which could not be completed due to missing airport

Fixed conversion error in POH takeoff speeds in the Flight assistant panel

Fixed issue where the altitude displayed on the nameplates was incorrect

Fixed VFRMap icons disappearing during bushtrips

Fixed bug causing the female voice to be heard instead of MALE voice in the Deadstick Landing tutorial

Fixed ICAOs on main path disappearing from the VFR map after resizing it

Planes

General:

Fixed a bug that prevented Live/AI aircrafts lights from showing

Reduced the effect of clouds water density on air density (source of drag when flying through clouds) by a factor of 10x

Altimeter reading should now properly coincide mathematically with atmosphere ambient pressure

Fixed physical altimeters so they can now display different values

Fixed UseTemplateValue put inside an Action for custom checklists

Corrected issue that would cause trim keys to start repeating instantly when held down

Fixed shared large cameras for hangar sequences so they no longer display the ground only

Analogic external HUD now supports negative altitude values as the interior instruments

Reworked gear advisory audio warning system for floating planes

Improved water rudder and water handling at low speeds. Plane now turns into the wind

Increased aerobatic max rotation speed and acceleration which improves aerobatic handling

Improved auto rudder assistance crosswind cancellation to make it smooth over 0 to 500ft, instead of brutal on/off on takeoff

Improved pfactor for tail dragger airplanes

Improved free full castering for tail dragger airplanes

Removed backward limitation for flap lift center displacement. (Effect on lift center and Cm)

Added system to precisely define lift center motion across ranges of AOA

Fixed a bug with the spoiler/speedbrake lever animation not being in the correct position when using an external device to control it

Fixed a bug with external devices AP keys not doing exactly what they should on some aircraft

Fixed some camera issues with aerobatics: Inverted flight camera transition between normal & inverted flight and fast rolls behavior in 3rd person view

Fixed issue where Waypoint generated on WorldMap were not flown along by the Autopilot

Fixed existing flyback issue on KLCT KBVT flight

Reference QNH can now be changed during flight

Autopilot will no longer automatically transition to altitude capture when in avionics managed mode

Fixed corrupted VFR & PFD 2D Terrain in some cases

Corrected an issue that would cause the trim keys to behave incorrectly when used on a plane which has a trim switch but no trim wheel

Fixed the altimeter not displaying the correct altitude at the start of a flight (especially in some missions)

Made reverse flight transition smoother so that one can take 90A_ turns or a bit more than 90° without weird roll transitions

Connected all the transponders from the base sim to the new transponder IDENT simvar

Added a link an Ident and a type to the radio frequency. Ident is ICAO code. Type is one of the following: ATIS,UNI, CTAF, GND, TWR, CLR, APPR, DEP, FSS, AWS, Blank

Fixed custom airports are displayed twice on navigation instruments

More...