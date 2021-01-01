Review: Pizzagalli X-Plane Super Etendard Modernise

Pizzagalli X-Plane Super Etendard Modernise By Alan Ashforth

Introduction

The Dassault-Breguet Super Etendard is a French carrier-borne strike fighter aircraft designed by Dassault-Breguet for service with the French Navy.

The aircraft is an advanced development of the Etendard IVM, which it replaced. The Super Etendard first flew in October 1974 and entered French service in June 1978. French Super Etendards have served in several conflicts such as the Kosovo war, the war in Afghanistan and the military intervention in Libya.

The Super Etendard was also operated by Iraq (on a temporary lease) and Argentina, which both deployed the aircraft during wartime. Argentina's use of the Super Etendard and the Exocet missile during the 1982 Falklands War led to the aircraft gaining considerable popular recognition. The Super Etendard was used by Iraq to attack oil tankers and merchant shipping in the Persian Gulf during the Iraq-Iran War. In French service, the Super Etendard was replaced by the Dassault Rafale in 2016.

From 1991, the original pure attack Etendard IVMs were withdrawn from French service; though the reconnaissance version of the Etendard IV, the IVP, remained in service until July 2000. In response, the Super Etendards underwent a series of upgrades throughout the 1990s to add new capabilities and update existing systems for use in the modern battlefield, designated Super Etendard Modernise (SEM), and this is the model produced by Pizzagalli as freeware.

I really enjoy Pizzagalli's payware aircraft, and this freeware offering has the same qualities I have come to expect from him. Accurate modelling, good frame-rates, great choice of models and a nicely designed cockpit/panel and controls.

Installation

I downloaded my copy of the Super Etendard from the store and once done, it was a simple case of extracting the zip (139 MB in size) and copying the folder over to my X-Plane "Aircraft" directory.

Documentation

Included in the package is a detailed and full color 10-page PDF file which provides information on the cockpit controls, plus the external parts of the aircraft. For a freeware model, this is a nice bonus.

Exterior

The current aircraft package comes with two liveries (French navy blue, and grey camo), both excellent quality with just the right amount of shine and detail. There is also a nicely detailed undercarriage and cockpit adding to the effect. The model has underbody airbrakes and two position flaps, along with an option for the undercarriage to be either manually controlled or automatic. The canopy is also animated and is controlled from a lever on the right-hand side of the cockpit. The same is for the tail hook, which is controlled this time, on the left-hand side of the panel.

Interior

The cockpit is done well, with mostly steam gauges which are correct for this period (1970-90s). Though not all the switches work, all the important ones do, and this provides enough functionality to really enjoy flying the plane. The texture in the cockpit is a dark mottled effect. In the center panel the designer has made two small G1000 panels available, and when clicked on, they pop out for ease of use. It has a basic HUD which is useful for carrier landings and has a useful feature which shows the point where you are currently going to land.

Sounds

This aircraft comes with a very nice sounding FMOD sound package, which greatly adds to the emersion. As you pan the camera around the outside of the aircraft, the FMOD provides different sounds depending on how close to the engine you are. Also, when in the cockpit and looking left and right, you'll hear the different engine sounds too, which makes the flying experience much more realistic.

Flight Model

The flight model, like on all Pizzagalli's aircraft, is excellent, and a joy to fly. The rolls and turns feel just right for an attack aircraft; not as fast turning as a fighter, but not sluggish either. In other words, just right.

The weapons are another nice feature and work extremely well. The Matra Magic AA missiles lock on and track very accurately, as does the famous Exocet when hitting ship targets. Even the SNEB rockets work properly (which had been broken for years), and this was due to a request from Pizzagalli, asking Laminar Research for a fix. Well, the X-Plane team managed to do just that! A great result by all concerned.

Conclusion

In summing up, I would say this is a payware quality aircraft by Pizzagalli, and a real gift to the X-Plane community.

The great thing about this freeware aircraft, is that it is a complete package from an experienced designer and modeller.

This is an aircraft I feel a great many X-Plane users will enjoy...I know I did.

Alan Ashforth



