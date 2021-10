VSKYLABS Scheibe SF-25C Falke Project v2.1 Coming Soon

The VSKYLABS Scheibe SF-25C Falke Project v2.1 for X-Plane by Laminar Research (coming soon!). Upcoming update of the classic Falke motor-glider will be released within days. Update includes various improvements and enhancements to the virtual cockpit environment and interactions, to the FMOD sound pack and more.

Stay tuned!

